America in Pursuit: BSPR hosts NPR's Ximena Bustillo

You are invited to join us for a community conversation about the history of immigration in the Gem State and how it is reflected in the modern cultural and economic landscape of Idaho. As part of a special series from NPR - America in Pursuit, Boise State Public Radio is pleased to host NPR’s Ximena Bustillo, who will lead a conversation with local leaders whose work informs these sectors. We welcome Rick Naerebout, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Dairymen’s Association and Chandra Upreti, Director of U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Twin Falls.