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Annual Plant Sale in Cascade

Annual Plant Sale in Cascade

Annual Plant Sale in Cascade, Idaho
Annual Plant Sale

May 23, 2026

Start Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location:

Valley County Fairgrounds
520 S. Front St.
Cascade, ID

Join us for Long Valley Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Garden Crafts Sale on Saturday, May 23rd from 9am – 3pm at the Valley County Fairgrounds! Learn about container planting techniques and view all of the beautiful flowers. All proceeds benefit area communities.

Valley County Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Valley County Fairgrounds
(208) 315-3497
vcfairandrodeo@outlook.com
https://www.co.valley.id.us/departments/UofI/