Annual Plant Sale in Cascade
Annual Plant Sale in Cascade
Annual Plant Sale in Cascade, Idaho
Annual Plant Sale
May 23, 2026
Start Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location:
Valley County Fairgrounds
520 S. Front St.
Cascade, ID
Join us for Long Valley Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Garden Crafts Sale on Saturday, May 23rd from 9am – 3pm at the Valley County Fairgrounds! Learn about container planting techniques and view all of the beautiful flowers. All proceeds benefit area communities.
Valley County Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Valley County Fairgrounds
(208) 315-3497
vcfairandrodeo@outlook.com