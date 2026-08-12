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Around the world in 30 instruments

Around the world in 30 instruments

Around The World In 30 Instruments
Tuesday, September 1st, 6:00PM
Four Shillings Short is the husband-and-wife duo of Aodh Óg O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin from California. Since 1997, they’ve toured the U.S. and Ireland, sharing traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India, and the Americas. Their lively "Around the World in 30 Instruments" concert features an amazing collection of instruments—from hammered dulcimer and sitar to Native American flutes, bodhrán, banjo, spoons, and even a krumhorn. With music, stories, and a touch of humor, every performance is a fun musical journey around the globe.

Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com