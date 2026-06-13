Art in the Plaza 2026

Gallery Fifty-Five is sponsoring the 20th annual Art in the Plaza Show (formerly known as Art in the Courtyard) this August. The show with over 30 artists will take place in the stage area next to Hotel McCall, called the Depot Plaza, on Friday – Sunday, August 28-30. Show times are Friday 3 pm - 7 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm. Live music is provided by local bands BRAID and Open Range, guitar and song duo Catfish D'Grey, Davis French and Johnny Shoes with Jen Pisano. Admission is free.

Open Hours:

Friday, August 28, 3 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, August 29, 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday, August 30, 10 am – 4pm

Music Schedule:

Friday 5-7: BRAID

Saturday 11-1: Davis French

Saturday 1:30-3:30 BRAID

Saturday 4-6: Johnny Shoes and Jen Pisano

Sunday 11-1: Catfish D'Grey (Mike Dixon and Chad Lord)

Sunday 1:30-3:30 Open Range (Annie Nies, Jeff Box and Irwin Mulnick)

See galleryfiftyfive.com for more information.