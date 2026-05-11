Asian culture, music, and community are stepping into the spotlight in Boise—and this is just the beginning.

We’re launching ASIA XP with a night designed to set the tone for what’s next—a shift in how Asian representation is seen and experienced in the city. Join us at Hap Hap Lounge on May 14 as we celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

What to expect:

* Asian-inspired bites (available while they last!)

* A curated crowd and elevated energy

* Creatives, founders, and tastemakers in the room

* A first look at what’s coming next—future events, collaborations, and cultural programming in Boise

Dress code:

Think Crazy Rich Asians—elevated, bold, and intentional. Ballgowns, silk, velvet, power suits. Show up seen.

Boise’s been ready for something different—this is where it starts.

See you there!