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Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event

Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event

Step into a festive wonderland filled with gently-used holiday treasures for your home and everyone on your gift list with items including Christmas trees, Santas, Snowmen, Linens, Wreaths, Home Decor, Stockings, Unique Gifts and much more!

Assistance League of Boise (Building Behind the Thrift Shop)
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Assistance League of Boise
8185770493
marketing@alboise.org
Assistance League of Boise

Artist Group Info

cynthiaherberg@yahoo.com
Assistance League of Boise (Building Behind the Thrift Shop)
5831 N. Glenwood Street
Garden City, Idaho
https://www.assistanceleague.org/boise/