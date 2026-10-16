Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event
Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event
Step into a festive wonderland filled with gently-used holiday treasures for your home and everyone on your gift list with items including Christmas trees, Santas, Snowmen, Linens, Wreaths, Home Decor, Stockings, Unique Gifts and much more!
Assistance League of Boise (Building Behind the Thrift Shop)
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Assistance League of Boise
8185770493
marketing@alboise.org
Artist Group Info
cynthiaherberg@yahoo.com
Assistance League of Boise (Building Behind the Thrift Shop)
5831 N. Glenwood StreetGarden City, Idaho