Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event
Assistance League of Boise Mistletoe House Holiday Shopping Event
Step into a festive wonderland filled with gently-used holiday treasures for your home and everyone on your gift list. So many one-of-a-kind items to choose from including Christmas trees, Santas, Snowmen, Stockings, Linens, Unique Gifts, Home Decor, Wreaths and so much more!
Assistance League of Boise Thrift Shop - Building behind the Thrift Shop
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Assistance League of Boise
8185770493
marketing@alboise.org
Assistance League of Boise Thrift Shop - Building behind the Thrift Shop
5825 N. Glenwood StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714
208-377-4327
assistanceleagueofboise@alboise.org