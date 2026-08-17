Auditions for Ballet Idaho's The Nutcracker: In a Nutshell

For generations of families, participating in The Nutcracker has been a treasured holiday tradition. Each fall, children from across the Treasure Valley gather with excitement and anticipation for the chance to become part of the story. Some will scamper across the stage as mischievous mice, others will dance as graceful angels or festive party guests. For many, it will be their first experience performing. For all, it is an unforgettable adventure.

Ballet Idaho, in partnership with Caldwell Fine Arts, invites children ages 6 and older to audition for Ballet Idaho's The Nutcracker: In a Nutshell. Returning to Caldwell for its fourth season, this beloved production features more than 50 local children performing alongside Ballet Idaho's professional dancers.

Participation in The Nutcracker offers so much more than time on stage. Through rehearsals and performances, young cast members build confidence, develop discipline, make lasting friendships, and experience the joy of working together toward something extraordinary. Parents, grandparents, and friends fill the audience each holiday season to cheer on local children as they help bring this timeless story to life.

Visit our website for registration and FAQ

