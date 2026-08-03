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August Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

August Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

Join us on August 18th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media and hosted by WaFd Bank! This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.

Enjoy light appetizers, beverages, and activities that spark connections and accelerate word-of-mouth advertising. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with other professionals and grow your business!

Tuesday, 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM at the WaFd Bank HQ building—5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713

Watch out for the next Word of Mouth Mixer, where another local business will host and continue the momentum of this great series.

WaFd Bank HQ Building
$15-$25
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com

Artist Group Info

info@peppershock.com
WaFd Bank HQ Building
5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713
Boise, Idaho 83713
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/