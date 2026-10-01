Author Signing Imogen Plum / W.M Ashley
Author Signing Imogen Plum / W.M Ashley
Meet local author W.M. Ashley or Imogene Plum if you read her kids books! Just in time for spooky season check out her her work, she even has a coloring book if you're feeling extra creative!
Books on the Vine
$25
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
W.M Ashley
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com