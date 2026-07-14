Banana Ball World Tour 2026 - August 1, 2026 Banana Ball World Tour 2026 Party Animals vs. Texas Tailgaters at Albertsons Stadium Friday, July 31, 2026 & Saturday, August 1, 2026 The greatest show in sports is coming to Boise. It will be the first time Banana Ball has appeared in the state of Idaho and Albertsons Stadium will be the eighth college football stadium to host. The Banana Ball World Tour stop in Boise will feature the Texas Tailgaters taking on the Party Animals in two games over two days. Banana Ball is a unique blend of fun and non-traditional baseball and has 11 unique rules to deliver a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes.