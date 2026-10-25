BCPC Meet-Up at 10 Barrel: Free Apps & First 2 Pitchers on Us!

Boise Creative Professionals Community (BCPC) is hosting its monthly social meet-up in the Banquet Room at the back of 10 Barrel Brewing, by the kitchen. BCPC is covering appetizers and the first two pitchers.

We'll start with a quick round of intros (your name, your superpower, and the tool you can't work without), share any community news, and then let the conversation go wherever it goes. It's a relaxed way to meet other Boise creatives and swap project stories.

Designers, developers, marketers, photographers, writers, students, and freelancers are all welcome. The event is free, and you don't need to know anyone to come.

RSVP on Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/boisegdg/events/316173893/