Beginning Jewelry: Metalsmithing, Stamping and Forging

CSI ATIC Building room 120

Metalsmithing, Stamping, & Forging introduces fundamental techniques for crafting custom jewelry. Students learn to manipulate metal through basic methods like forging, shaping, and stamping to create unique designs. The course covers tools and materials necessary for beginner projects, emphasizing creativity and hands-on skill development. You will acquire the skills to continue to make your own jewelry with the knowledge on how to use the tools. By the end, participants will have the foundation to create personalized jewelry pieces using traditional metalsmithing techniques.

Students will be able to create 3 or more pair of earrings and/or pendants, depending on use of time.

Techniques taught bending wire, use of pliers, hammers, filing, forging, sanding, attaching wire and/or jumpring.

SAFETY with tools. Use of bench block.

Materials are included in tuition.