Behind the Current: The Making of Currents of Courage + A River Runs Through It

Join filmmakers Director Christen Skinner and Executive Producer David Nehmer for an evening exploring how they made their debut feature documentary, Currents of Courage — a film following seven Idaho men, cancer patients and survivors, through an Idaho2Fly fly-fishing retreat. The evening includes never-before-seen clips and a behind-the-scenes conversation about how filmmakers use rivers to tell human stories, followed by a screening of the classic film A River Runs Through It. Hosted by the Idaho Film Society.

Schedule:

Doors open: 5:30 PM

Behind the Current (filmmaker conversation + exclusive clips)6:00 PM

A River Runs Through It (screening): 7:15 PM Event ends: 9:30 PM