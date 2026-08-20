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Behind the Current: The Making of Currents of Courage + A River Runs Through It

Behind the Current: The Making of Currents of Courage + A River Runs Through It

Join filmmakers Director Christen Skinner and Executive Producer David Nehmer for an evening exploring how they made their debut feature documentary, Currents of Courage — a film following seven Idaho men, cancer patients and survivors, through an Idaho2Fly fly-fishing retreat. The evening includes never-before-seen clips and a behind-the-scenes conversation about how filmmakers use rivers to tell human stories, followed by a screening of the classic film A River Runs Through It. Hosted by the Idaho Film Society.

Schedule:
Doors open: 5:30 PM
Behind the Current (filmmaker conversation + exclusive clips)6:00 PM
A River Runs Through It (screening): 7:15 PM Event ends: 9:30 PM

Idaho Film Society
$20
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilderness Voice Project
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
wildernessvoiceproject.com

Artist Group Info

Christen Skinner
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQNzAlCHBZcOu5BfRztou2g
Idaho Film Society
1212 W Bannock Street
Boise, Idaho 83709