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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Believe

Believe

Believe in the Christmas Spirit! ✨🎅 Join us December 19th from 10am to 2pm for festive crafts, treats, and a visit from Santa! Pajamas encouraged 🎄 Included with museum admission.

Thank you to our friends at Opal Autism Centers for sponsoring! ❄️

Children's Museum of Idaho
13
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
http://www.cmidaho.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
https://www.cmidaho.org