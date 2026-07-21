Good company. Great cider. Even better impact.

Join us on July 30 at Meriwether Cider for Bingo 4 Good benefiting Voces Internship of Idaho. Proceeds from the evening help support paid internships, mentorship opportunities, and career development for future journalists.

Come play, connect with the community, and help invest in the future of local journalism.

📅 July 30

📍 Meriwether Cider (Garden City location)

🎱 Bingo starts at 5 p.m.