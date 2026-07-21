Bingo 4 Good benefiting Voces Internship of Idaho
Bingo 4 Good benefiting Voces Internship of Idaho
Good company. Great cider. Even better impact.
Join us on July 30 at Meriwether Cider for Bingo 4 Good benefiting Voces Internship of Idaho. Proceeds from the evening help support paid internships, mentorship opportunities, and career development for future journalists.
Come play, connect with the community, and help invest in the future of local journalism.
📅 July 30
📍 Meriwether Cider (Garden City location)
🎱 Bingo starts at 5 p.m.
Meriwether Cider Company
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Voces Internship of Idaho
2083530371
vocesinternshipidaho@gmail.com
Meriwether Cider Company
5242 Chinden BlvdGarden City, Idaho 83714
2089726725