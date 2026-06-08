Monday, June 15 - Thursday, June 18, 2026

Instructional Contact Football

Individual Offense/Defense

for Students in Grades 3 - 8

The philosophy of the Bishop Kelly Youth Football Camp is to provide a positive introduction into the basic skills of tackle football for students in grades 3 - 8.

Emphasis will be placed on proper blocking and tackling techniques. Every athlete will have the opportunity to learn both offensive and defensive positions.

Athletes will be grouped according to their age, size, and skill level. All drills will be closely supervised with individual instruction a priority. The four-day camp will be conducted by the Bishop Kelly Football Staff and selected guest coaches from the area's top programs.

Athletes will need to bring their own football equipment, except helmets

Bishop Kelly will provide helmets for use during camp

Training Facilities - The head trainer and all training facilities will be made available to all athletes enrolled in camp for the week.

Cost: $160 per camper, $130 for additional family members

(Additional Camper Discount applied to your shopping cart at checkout.)