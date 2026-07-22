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Blood, Sweat and Cheers Charity Golf event

Blood, Sweat and Cheers Charity Golf event

Join us for the 5th Annual Blood, Sweat & Cheers Charity Topgolf Fundraiser! This fun fill event brings together community members, businesses, and supporters for an evening of friendly competition networking and giving back.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Camp Red Sunrise, a summer camp that provides youth and their families in the bleeding disorder community with a safe, supportive and unforgettable camp experience.
Whether you’re an experienced golfer or picking up a club for the first time, your participation helps make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by bleeding disorder.
Gather your team, enjoy great food, exciting context and help us drive support for an incredible cause.

Top Golf
75-175
06:00 PM - 09:31 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorder Foundation
208.631.9729
idaho@bleeding.org
https://id.bleeding.org
Top Golf
1050 S. Silverstone Way
Meridian, Idaho 83642
fundraising@idso.org
https://topgolf.com/us/boise/