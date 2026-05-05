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Blue Moon Yoga

Blue Moon Yoga

Spend a magical spring evening under the stars at Foothills Heritage Park in Avimor!

Join us Friday, May 29th at 8:30 PM for a relaxing hour of Yin yoga paired with a soothing singing bowl sound bath, followed by moon viewing and stargazing with telescopes. This is a pre-donation event, contribute any amount to reserve your spot. Bring your own blankets, pillows, and yoga mat for maximum comfort (limited extras available). If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll gather instead on Saturday, May 30th.

Foothills Heritage Park, Avimor
Pre Donation Event
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Dark Sky Alliance
info@darksky.org
https://idahodarksky.org/
Foothills Heritage Park, Avimor
19001 N McLeod Wy
Boise, Idaho