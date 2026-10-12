Bluebird Days Music Festival
Bluebird Days Music Festival
BLUEBIRD DAYS MUSIC FESTIVAL
We here at Bluebird Social could not be more stoked to bring a new 2-day music festival to the Boise Greenbelt, expanding Bluebird Social into Shoreline Park and beyond.
Introducing: Bluebird Days
30+ artists. 3 stages. 2 days. 1 Groovy Gathering.
October 16–17. Noon-10PM.
Passion Pit, Balu Brigada, 54 Ultra, J. Worra, Blu DeTiger, GUDFELLA, Rio Kosta + MORE!
Bluebird Days will transform the riverfront into a block-party-style festival featuring three distinct stages, national, regional and emerging artists, local food and vendors, brand experiences and more — all set along the Boise River in the heart of the city.
Single day and weekend passes ON SALE NOW!
Bluebird Social
Starting at $39
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Bluebird Social
1401 W Shoreline DrBoise, Idaho 82702
chirp@bluebirdsocial.com