BLUEBIRD DAYS MUSIC FESTIVAL

We here at Bluebird Social could not be more stoked to bring a new 2-day music festival to the Boise Greenbelt, expanding Bluebird Social into Shoreline Park and beyond.

Introducing: Bluebird Days

30+ artists. 3 stages. 2 days. 1 Groovy Gathering.

October 16–17. Noon-10PM.

Passion Pit, Balu Brigada, 54 Ultra, J. Worra, Blu DeTiger, GUDFELLA, Rio Kosta + MORE!

Bluebird Days will transform the riverfront into a block-party-style festival featuring three distinct stages, national, regional and emerging artists, local food and vendors, brand experiences and more — all set along the Boise River in the heart of the city.

Single day and weekend passes ON SALE NOW!