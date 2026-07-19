Boa-Dacious Moves w/ Jessabelle Thunder!

Burlesque Hall of Fame 2025 Queen of Burlesque, Jessabelle Thunder is teaching in Boise, ID!

Wrap yourself in feathers and flair with this playful burlesque class! Learn how to use your boa as a sultry extension of your body while exploring the art of musicality. From twirls to teasing, you'll discover how to move with rhythm and grace, making every moment on stage absolutely captivating. This class will have you shimmying, swirling, and feeling fabulous! All levels of performers are welcome. If you don’t have a boa you can borrow one of ours or please bring a long scarf. Comfy shoes or dance shoes.

August 23rd (4:15p-5:45p)

$30 (pre-registration required)

Wear Haus: 1726 W Main St. Boise, ID 83702

Side street (free) parking available

