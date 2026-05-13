Boise Art Class: Let's Paint Strawberries!

Let’s Paint Strawberries & Collage Vintage Papers! 🍓

Join us for an afternoon of creativity. In this hands-on class, you’ll create your own strawberry filled artwork on a 6” x 6” wood canvas. We’ll begin by painting sweet, vibrant strawberries — playful, imperfect, and full of charm — and then will layer in beautiful vintage papers featuring women and/or children. Each piece becomes a story and a small work of art that’s entirely your own.

No experience needed — just come as you are.

DATE: June 20, 2026

TIME: 3:00pm - 5:30pm

LOCATION: Art Source Gallery, 1516 West Grove Street, Boise, Idaho

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

• 6” x 6” wood canvas

• Acrylic paints

• A curated selection of vintage papers

• All tools and materials needed to make a beautiful piece of art

• Gentle guidance and creative encouragement

This is a class to slow down, create freely, and connect with other people in a warm and welcoming environment. Whether you’re brand new to art or have been creating for years, you’ll leave with something meaningful (and a little strawberry sweetness in your hands). 💛