Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Drive is happening on Saturday, November 7th! Donate a kids bike at the BBP shop, or at one of the other listed drop-off locations, to support the 2026 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway on December 19th!

These bikes will be refurbished and transformed to match a child’s drawing of their “dream bike” and given to kids in our community. Drop off your bikes at Boise Bicycle Project (1027 S Lusk St) by the alley entrance behind Dawson Taylor’s “ROAST” coffee bar between 11 AM and 4:30 PM, or at one of the “Roundhouse Bike Roundup” locations between 9 AM - 12 PM:

* The Clara, Eagle (225 S Linder Rd)

* Dovetail, Meridian (1350 N Wenn Way)

* Columbia Village, Southeast Boise (2500 E Red Cedar Ln)

* Ridgecrest Commons, Nampa (6185 E Medalist Ln)

* Crosshatch, Garden City (4220 N Adams St)

More information at boisebicycleproject.org/calendar