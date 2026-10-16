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Boise Bicycle Project's Holiday Kids Bike Drive

Boise Bicycle Project's Holiday Kids Bike Drive

Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Drive is happening on Saturday, November 7th! Donate a kids bike at the BBP shop, or at one of the other listed drop-off locations, to support the 2026 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway on December 19th!

These bikes will be refurbished and transformed to match a child’s drawing of their “dream bike” and given to kids in our community. Drop off your bikes at Boise Bicycle Project (1027 S Lusk St) by the alley entrance behind Dawson Taylor’s “ROAST” coffee bar between 11 AM and 4:30 PM, or at one of the “Roundhouse Bike Roundup” locations between 9 AM - 12 PM:

* The Clara, Eagle (225 S Linder Rd)
* Dovetail, Meridian (1350 N Wenn Way)
* Columbia Village, Southeast Boise (2500 E Red Cedar Ln)
* Ridgecrest Commons, Nampa (6185 E Medalist Ln)
* Crosshatch, Garden City (4220 N Adams St)

More information at boisebicycleproject.org/calendar

Boise Bicycle Project
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Bicycle Project
info@boisebicycleproject.org
http://www.boisebicycleproject.org
Boise Bicycle Project
1027 S Lusk St
Boise, Idaho 83706
(208) 429-6520
whitney@boisebicycleproject.org
https://www.boisebicycleproject.org/