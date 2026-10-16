Boise Bicycle Project's Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway

This year marks the Boise Bicycle Project's 20th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway, providing more than 550 “dream bikes” each December to kids in the Treasure Valley community who might not otherwise have one!

Boise Bicycle Project's referral partners (local nonprofits, charities, after-school programs, etc.) connect them with families in need and help identify kids who could use a bike. Each child then gets to draw a picture of their dream bike. The drawings are collected, the community donates kids bikes, and the Boise Bicycle Project team and volunteers repair, tune up, and decorate to match each child’s drawing.

They can’t do this every year without the community getting involved! You can support the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway by:

- Donating a kids bike to the Boise Bicycle Project in October or November

- Volunteering at the event

- Making a financial donation

- Adopting a dream bike

Learn more at boisebicycleproject.org/holiday-kids-bike-giveaway