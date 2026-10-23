Boise Jazz Society presents Zaccai Curtis: Cubop Lives!

Are you ready for some Cubop?

What happens when bebop meets the rhythms of Cuba? Cubop! Expect dazzling improvisation, irresistible percussion, and music that makes it hard to sit still. Hear pianist Zaccai Curtis bring his 2025 Grammy-winning album, Cubop Lives!, to the Boise stage.

All concerts at The Sapphire Room on November 1st and 2nd.

Tickets range from $60-$80.

Tickets can be purchased at https://boisejazzsociety.ludus.com/

I dare you to listen to this group without dancing in your seat!