What’s happening in your Boise neighborhood? Come find out — and meet the people making it happen!

The Boise Neighborhood Interactive is a free day for Boise neighbors to connect, learn and share ideas about the places we call home. Join neighbors from across the city for hands-on workshops, local stories and conversations about everything from parks and public spaces to transportation, community building, sustainability and neighborhood identity.

You’ll also get a chance to celebrate this year’s Neighborhood Investment Program projects and the Boise neighborhoods bringing them to life. Stick around for a neighborhood block party on the Idaho State Museum lawn with city council, free mini donuts and plenty of time to meet fellow Boise neighbors.

