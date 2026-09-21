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Boise Neighborhood Interactive

Boise Neighborhood Interactive

What’s happening in your Boise neighborhood? Come find out — and meet the people making it happen!

The Boise Neighborhood Interactive is a free day for Boise neighbors to connect, learn and share ideas about the places we call home. Join neighbors from across the city for hands-on workshops, local stories and conversations about everything from parks and public spaces to transportation, community building, sustainability and neighborhood identity.

You’ll also get a chance to celebrate this year’s Neighborhood Investment Program projects and the Boise neighborhoods bringing them to life. Stick around for a neighborhood block party on the Idaho State Museum lawn with city council, free mini donuts and plenty of time to meet fellow Boise neighbors.

Idaho State Museum
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis Dr
Boise , Idaho 83702