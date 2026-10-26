Boise Phil: Brahms & Bruckner

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia leads a program of soaring voices and rich orchestral color, joined by the Boise Phil Master Chorale and featured soloists in Bruckner’s monumental Te Deum. The program continues with Brahms’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25, transformed by Schoenberg from an intimate chamber work into a sweeping and brilliantly colored orchestral showcase.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 6:15 PM, included with your ticket.