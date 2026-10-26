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Boise Phil: Brass Quintet & Mozart Serenade

Boise Phil: Brass Quintet & Mozart Serenade

Boise Phil Chamber Series

Close the Chamber Series with the distinctive voices of brass and winds. A brass quintet opens a program that also features Mozart’s Serenade in E-flat major, K. 375, a work filled with singing melodies, elegant interplay, and rich wind sonorities. In these smaller ensembles, hear how individual musical lines come together through the attentiveness and artistry of Boise Phil musicians. With expanded seating for this season’s finale, there’s more room to share in the experience. Brass quintet repertoire will be announced. Tickets are $22.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Boise State Special Events Center (SPEC)
$22
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
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Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
Boise State Special Events Center (SPEC)
1800 W University Drive
Boise, Idaho 83725