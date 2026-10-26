Boise Phil: Brass Quintet & Mozart Serenade
Boise Phil: Brass Quintet & Mozart Serenade
Boise Phil Chamber Series
Close the Chamber Series with the distinctive voices of brass and winds. A brass quintet opens a program that also features Mozart’s Serenade in E-flat major, K. 375, a work filled with singing melodies, elegant interplay, and rich wind sonorities. In these smaller ensembles, hear how individual musical lines come together through the attentiveness and artistry of Boise Phil musicians. With expanded seating for this season’s finale, there’s more room to share in the experience. Brass quintet repertoire will be announced. Tickets are $22.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.
Boise State Special Events Center (SPEC)
$22
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Event Supported By
Boise Phil
Artist Group Info
Boise Phil
Boise State Special Events Center (SPEC)
1800 W University DriveBoise, Idaho 83725