Boise Phil: Elf in Concert
Boise Phil: Elf in Concert
Presented by Boise Phil.
Elf in Concert brings the modern holiday classic to the big screen with a live symphony orchestra performing John Debney’s score in synchronization with the picture. Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, the irrepressible Christmas-cheer spreader, returns to New York for the most joyful live-to-picture event of the season.
Brought to you by CineConcerts. ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.
Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$37–$111; $19 students and youth
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Phil
Artist Group Info
Boise Phil
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez LaneBoise, Idaho 83725