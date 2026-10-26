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Boise Phil: Elf in Concert

Boise Phil: Elf in Concert

Presented by Boise Phil.

Elf in Concert brings the modern holiday classic to the big screen with a live symphony orchestra performing John Debney’s score in synchronization with the picture. Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, the irrepressible Christmas-cheer spreader, returns to New York for the most joyful live-to-picture event of the season.

Brought to you by CineConcerts. ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$37–$111; $19 students and youth
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed