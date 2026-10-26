Presented by Boise Phil.

Elf in Concert brings the modern holiday classic to the big screen with a live symphony orchestra performing John Debney’s score in synchronization with the picture. Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, the irrepressible Christmas-cheer spreader, returns to New York for the most joyful live-to-picture event of the season.

Brought to you by CineConcerts. ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.