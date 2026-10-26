Boise Phil: Enigma Variations

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia brings generations of Boise musicians together as seniors from the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra perform side-by-side with the Boise Phil in Dvořák’s exuberant Carnival Overture, Op. 92. Guest cellist Julian Schwarz takes center stage in Higdon’s vibrant Concerto for Cello before Elgar’s beloved Enigma Variations, Op. 36 paints a warm and imaginative musical portrait of the composer’s closest friends.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 12:45 PM, included with your ticket.