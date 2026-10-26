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Boise Phil: Enigma Variations

Boise Phil: Enigma Variations

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia brings generations of Boise musicians together as seniors from the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra perform side-by-side with the Boise Phil in Dvořák’s exuberant Carnival Overture, Op. 92. Guest cellist Julian Schwarz takes center stage in Higdon’s vibrant Concerto for Cello before Elgar’s beloved Enigma Variations, Op. 36 paints a warm and imaginative musical portrait of the composer’s closest friends.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 12:45 PM, included with your ticket.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$37–$111; $19 students and youth
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed