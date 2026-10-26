Boise Phil: Gershwin & Copland

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia celebrates the unmistakable sound and energy of American music in a program that moves from Montgomery’s sparkling Starburst to Gershwin’s vibrant An American in Paris. Guest pianist Michelle Cann brings brilliance and personality to Gershwin’s Concerto for Piano in F major, while Copland’s Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo fills the stage with open landscapes, lively rhythms, and irresistible spirit.

Presented by Boise Phil

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 12:45 PM, included with your ticket.