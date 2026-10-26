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Boise Phil: Heroes: A Video Game Symphony

Boise Phil: Heroes: A Video Game Symphony

Presented by Boise Phil.

Power up for a full-scale symphonic quest through some of gaming’s most legendary worlds. Heroes: A Video Game Symphony brings the music of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Journey, Mass Effect, Guild Wars 2, BioShock, God of War: Ascension, Final Fantasy VI, Portal 2, World of Warcraft, Starfield, Dragon Age, Castlevania, Fallout, and Halo to life with live orchestra, choir, narration, and on-screen imagery. Built around the classic hero’s journey, this is your chance to hear the soundtracks behind your favorite quests, battles, and boss fights with every stat maxed out.

Level up with tickets from $45-$111, plus $30 tickets for students and youth. Priority ticketing access is available for subscribers.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$45–$111; $30 students and youth
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed