Boise Phil: Heroes: A Video Game Symphony

Presented by Boise Phil.

Power up for a full-scale symphonic quest through some of gaming’s most legendary worlds. Heroes: A Video Game Symphony brings the music of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Journey, Mass Effect, Guild Wars 2, BioShock, God of War: Ascension, Final Fantasy VI, Portal 2, World of Warcraft, Starfield, Dragon Age, Castlevania, Fallout, and Halo to life with live orchestra, choir, narration, and on-screen imagery. Built around the classic hero’s journey, this is your chance to hear the soundtracks behind your favorite quests, battles, and boss fights with every stat maxed out.

Level up with tickets from $45-$111, plus $30 tickets for students and youth. Priority ticketing access is available for subscribers.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.