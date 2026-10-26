Boise Phil: Percussion & Schubert’s “Trout”

Boise Phil Chamber Series

A world of rhythm and resonance meets one of chamber music’s most inviting works. This program pairs a percussion ensemble with Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet, bringing together contrasting sounds and a shared spirit of musical discovery. Written for piano, violin, viola, cello, and double bass, Schubert’s quintet brims with lyrical melodies and playful exchanges, including variations on the song that gives the piece its nickname. Join Boise Phil musicians for a concert that moves between fresh textures and enduring favorites, with expanded seating to welcome more listeners this season. Percussion repertoire will be announced. Tickets are $22.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.