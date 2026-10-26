Boise Phil: Poulenc Sextet & String Quartet

Boise Phil Chamber Series

Discover how much personality a small ensemble can hold. Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Winds brings piano and five wind instruments into a lively conversation, full of wit, shifting colors, and moments of tenderness. A string quartet featuring Boise Phil musicians completes the program, offering another perspective on the connection and collaboration at the heart of chamber music. With seating limited to 200, this opening concert offers an intimate introduction to the series. String quartet repertoire will be announced. Tickets are $22.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.