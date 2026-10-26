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Boise Phil: The Music of Led Zeppelin

Boise Phil: The Music of Led Zeppelin

Presented by Boise Phil.

Brent Havens, conductor and arranger, leads the Boise Phil and a full rock band through the unmistakable sound of Led Zeppelin, with Randy Jackson on vocals. Windborne’s original classic-rock symphony stays true to the legendary recordings while weaving the orchestra directly into the thunderous riffs, lush harmonies, and soaring guitar solos. Get ready to rock with favorites including Kashmir, Black Dog, Good Times, Bad Times, All of My Love, and, of course, Stairway to Heaven—complete with concert lighting and a mirrorball.

A Windborne Music production.

Rock out with tickets from $45-$111. Priority ticketing access is available for subscribers.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$45–$111
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed