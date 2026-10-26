Boise Phil: The Planets
Boise Phil: The Planets
Presented by Boise Phil.
Eric Garcia leads a journey from intimate lyricism to cosmic grandeur as guest pianist Fei-Fei brings elegance and expressive depth to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58. Then, the women of the Boise Phil Master Chorale join the orchestra for Holst’s The Planets, a vivid voyage through seven celestial worlds filled with thunderous power, mystery, and wonder.
Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.
Pre-concert talk at 6:15 PM, included with your ticket.
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$37–$111; $19 students and youth
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Phil
Artist Group Info
Boise Phil
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez LaneBoise, Idaho 83725