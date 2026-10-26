Boise Phil: The Planets

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia leads a journey from intimate lyricism to cosmic grandeur as guest pianist Fei-Fei brings elegance and expressive depth to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58. Then, the women of the Boise Phil Master Chorale join the orchestra for Holst’s The Planets, a vivid voyage through seven celestial worlds filled with thunderous power, mystery, and wonder.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.

Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 6:15 PM, included with your ticket.