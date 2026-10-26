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Boise Phil: The Planets

Boise Phil: The Planets

Presented by Boise Phil.

Eric Garcia leads a journey from intimate lyricism to cosmic grandeur as guest pianist Fei-Fei brings elegance and expressive depth to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58. Then, the women of the Boise Phil Master Chorale join the orchestra for Holst’s The Planets, a vivid voyage through seven celestial worlds filled with thunderous power, mystery, and wonder.

Experience the music with tickets from $37–$111, plus $19 tickets for students and youth. Special pricing is also available for subscribers, groups, educators, medical professionals, military and veterans, and first responders.
Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Pre-concert talk at 12:45 PM, included with your ticket.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
$37–$111; $19 students and youth
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Phil
https://boisephil.org
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725
https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/ourself-behind-ourself-concealed