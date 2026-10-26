Presented by Boise Phil.

Bring the whole family for a Halloween celebration filled with music, costumes, and spooky fun! Eric Garcia conducts the Boise Philharmonic Orchestra in Boise Philharmonsters: A Spooky Symphony.

Enjoy favorites including Ride of the Valkyries, Night on Bald Mountain, Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, music from Jaws, Danse Macabre, Fossils from Carnival of the Animals, and In the Hall of the Mountain King.

Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W McMillan Rd, Boise.

Adult tickets: $15. Free admission for ages 18 and under. Everyone must have a ticket to attend. Visit boisephil.org for tickets.