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Boise Philharmonsters: A Spooky Symphony

Boise Philharmonsters: A Spooky Symphony

Presented by Boise Phil.

Bring the whole family for a Halloween celebration filled with music, costumes, and spooky fun! Eric Garcia conducts the Boise Philharmonic Orchestra in Boise Philharmonsters: A Spooky Symphony.

Enjoy favorites including Ride of the Valkyries, Night on Bald Mountain, Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, music from Jaws, Danse Macabre, Fossils from Carnival of the Animals, and In the Hall of the Mountain King.

Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W McMillan Rd, Boise.

Adult tickets: $15. Free admission for ages 18 and under. Everyone must have a ticket to attend. Visit boisephil.org for tickets.

Centennial High School Performing Arts Center
$15 adults; free for ages 18 and under
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Phil
boisephil.org

Artist Group Info

Boise Philharmonic Orchestra
https://boisephil.org
Centennial High School Performing Arts Center
12400 W. McMillan Road
Boise, Idaho 12200
2088912721
info@meridiansymphony.org
www.meridiansymphony.org