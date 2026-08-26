Boise Raks at Hyde Park Street Fair – Mandala Dome

Location: Mandala Dome, Camel’s Back Park

Cost: FREE

All Ages

Experience Boise Raks in the Mandala Dome at Hyde Park Street Fair!

*FREE *All Ages

Join the Starbelly Dancers for Boise Raks, a FREE, joyful and interactive celebration of dance, music, wellness, and community! Experience a professional Raks Sharki (Middle Eastern belly dance) performance, then get moving with a beginner-friendly mini dance lesson and community dance party.

Boise Raks combines Middle Eastern dance with familiar modern music to create a fun and welcoming experience for all ages and abilities. No dance experience is necessary. FREE and open to everyone.

https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/boise-raks

