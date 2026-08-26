Boise Raks at Hyde Park Street Fair – Mandala Dome
Boise Raks at Hyde Park Street Fair – Mandala Dome
Boise Raks at Hyde Park Street Fair – Mandala Dome
Location: Mandala Dome, Camel’s Back Park
Cost: FREE
All Ages
Experience Boise Raks in the Mandala Dome at Hyde Park Street Fair!
*FREE *All Ages
Join the Starbelly Dancers for Boise Raks, a FREE, joyful and interactive celebration of dance, music, wellness, and community! Experience a professional Raks Sharki (Middle Eastern belly dance) performance, then get moving with a beginner-friendly mini dance lesson and community dance party.
Boise Raks combines Middle Eastern dance with familiar modern music to create a fun and welcoming experience for all ages and abilities. No dance experience is necessary. FREE and open to everyone.
https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/boise-raks
Camel's Back Park
02:15 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cecilia J. Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Camel's Back Park
1200 Heron StreetBoise, Idaho 83702
2082837113
cscheider1954@gmail.com