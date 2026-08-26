Boise Raks at Open Streets Boise – Collister Neighborhood

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Time: TBD

Cost: FREE

All Ages

Boise Raks takes to the streets for Open Streets Boise! Join the Starbelly Dancers for Boise Raks, a FREE, joyful and interactive celebration of dance, music, wellness, and community! Experience a professional Raks Sharki (Middle Eastern belly dance) performance, then get moving with a beginner-friendly mini dance lesson and community dance party.

Boise Raks combines Middle Eastern dance with familiar modern music to create a fun and welcoming experience for all ages and abilities. No dance experience is necessary. FREE and open to everyone.

Presented by Starbelly School of Dance with support from the Boise City Department of Arts & History.

https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/boise-raks

