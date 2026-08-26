Boise Raks at West Bench Farmers Market
Boise Raks at West Bench Farmers Market
Join the Starbelly Dancers for Boise Raks, a FREE, joyful and interactive celebration of dance, music, wellness, and community! Experience a professional Raks Sharki (Middle Eastern belly dance) performance, then get moving with a beginner-friendly mini dance lesson and community dance party.
Boise Raks combines Middle Eastern dance with familiar modern music to create a fun and welcoming experience for all ages and abilities. No dance experience is necessary. FREE and open to everyone.
Presented by Starbelly School of Dance with support from the Boise City Department of Arts & History.
https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/boise-raks
Cost: FREE All Ages
West Bench Farmers Market
06:30 PM - 07:15 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cecilia J. Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
West Bench Farmers Market
Spaulding Ranch, 3805 N. Cole Rd.Boise, Idaho 83704
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com