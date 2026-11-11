Book Signing~ Aaron Holden

Aaron Holden was born in Poway, California, and now lives in Nampa, Idaho. He has always loved to build things, whether with his hands or his imagination. He also loves to draw and create his own original designs, and that same creative drive led him to build the world of "Red Moon."

The story lived in his imagination for years before it reached the page. After more than a year writing the first draft, he is proud to share the opening book of The Luna Odyssey. His love of books brought him to the story; his love of creating kept him working to bring it to life.

For Aaron, the trilogy is also a way of staying close to people he has lost. Its characters carry echoes of departed friends and family, letting their personalities and spirits live on. Beneath the science fiction, action, and horror is a deeply personal story about humanity, love, and the fragile time we share.

Away from the page, Aaron runs Spartan races, hikes trails, climbs volcanoes, skis, paddleboards, cooks, and boxes with his coach. Every day he runs a mile with his dog, Milo, his best friend and faithful companion.

"We rarely know when a goodbye will be the last. Love people fully, show up for them, and let them know what they mean to you while you still have the chance."