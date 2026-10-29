Books Signing: Christine Reed

When Christine Reed first stumbled across a long-distance hiking blog at her office desk, she never imagined it would change her life. With little outdoor experience and no real plan, she decided to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail. That single decision sparked a journey of thousands of miles and countless transformations.

Years later, newly single and questioning everything she thought she knew about herself and her relationships, Christine sets out to hike the 93-mile Wonderland Trail around Mt. Rainier. Alone. Battling rough terrain, unpredictable weather, and the emotional weight of her past, she reclaims her identity as a woman capable of doing hard things and learns that sometimes, solitude is the only place we truly hear our own voice.

Alone in Wonderland is more than a backpacking memoir. It's a raw, relatable story of independence, vulnerability, and the healing power of wild places. With honesty and humour, Christine explores what it means to define yourself on your own terms and reminds us that sometimes, the person you’ve been looking for has been with you all along.

Perfect for fans of Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, Carrot Quinn’s Thru-Hiking Will Break Your Heart, and anyone who’s ever wanted to pack a bag, walk into the woods, and see what happens.