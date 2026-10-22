Books Signing: Dr. Brandi Muilenburg

Brandi grew up in the Florida panhandle before meeting her husband and moving west following his military career. Together they share 2 amazing children. Brandi went to school to become a Respiratory Care Practitioner, she currently still practices medicine and has added Functional Health Coach to her career. After struggling to receive her own diagnosis of Hashimoto's, Brandi has set out to help those suffering from Autoimmune Disease. She started Functionally Autoimmune to help people bring their autoimmunity into remission and continues to help countless people live healthy happy lives.