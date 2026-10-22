Books Signing: Dr. Brandi Muilenburg
Books Signing: Dr. Brandi Muilenburg
Brandi grew up in the Florida panhandle before meeting her husband and moving west following his military career. Together they share 2 amazing children. Brandi went to school to become a Respiratory Care Practitioner, she currently still practices medicine and has added Functional Health Coach to her career. After struggling to receive her own diagnosis of Hashimoto's, Brandi has set out to help those suffering from Autoimmune Disease. She started Functionally Autoimmune to help people bring their autoimmunity into remission and continues to help countless people live healthy happy lives.
Books on the Vine
$20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. Brandi Muilenburg
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com