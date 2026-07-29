Build Boise: Idaho's Largest Commercial Building Technology Expo
Build Boise: Idaho's Largest Commercial Building Technology Expo
Build Boise is bringing together Idaho's commercial building industry for two days of education, technology demonstrations, and expert speakers focused on making buildings safer, smarter, and more energy efficient.
Topics include AI in commercial buildings, cybersecurity, energy rebates, building automation, physical security, fire safety, and smart building technology.
Boise Centre
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
LONG Building Technologies
208.990.1709
ppowell@long.com
Boise Centre
850 West Front StreetBoise, Idaho 83702