BYU Living Legends is one of Brigham Young University's premier performing groups, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Native American, Polynesian, and Latin American peoples through music, dance, and storytelling. Composed entirely of students who share the heritage they represent, Living Legends honors the traditions, values, and experiences passed from one generation to the next with authenticity, reverence, and joy.

Through vibrant choreography, breathtaking costumes, and powerful rhythms, the performers invite audiences on a journey across the islands of Polynesia, the Native American plains, and the colorful landscapes of Latin America. Their performances reflect themes of family, faith, resilience, celebration, conflict, healing, and renewal, reminding us that while every culture has its own unique stories, our shared humanity connects us all.

Since its founding in 1971, Living Legends has inspired audiences around the world through performances, cultural exchanges, and community outreach. As former President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, Santo René Núñez Téllez, observed, "A culture does not die when it dies; it dies when it is forgotten...The Living Legends show rescues culture and heritage." Through their artistry and heartfelt storytelling, Living Legends demonstrates the enduring power of tradition to educate, uplift, and unite.

