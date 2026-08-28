Café con Amigos: Celebrating Heritage & Protecting Our Outdoors

Join the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for their monthly Café con Amigos networking event! This month, they are taking the opportunity to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate Idaho Latino Conservation Week while bringing our business and community members together.

We’ll share information and resources about upcoming events and opportunities taking place throughout Idaho Latino Conservation Week and invite our community to learn, participate, and get involved. Together, we can celebrate our culture and heritage while also recognizing the importance of protecting and enjoying Idaho’s beautiful outdoors.

This event is part of Idaho Latino Conservation Week. To view the full event schedule for this community effort and to gain more details on this event, please visit: https://idaholcw.my.canva.site/cafe-con-amigos

