Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of 90s Hip-Hop on Strings at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

Tentative Program

Fugees and Lauryn Hill Medley (Ready or Not, Doo-Wop, Fu-Gee-La, and Killing Me Softly)

Jay-Z Medley (Can I Get A…, Big Pimpin, Money Ain't a Thing, and More)

Nas Medley (It Ain't Hard to Tell, N.Y. State of Mind, The World Is Yours, and More)

Outkast Medley (Rosa Parks, Elevators (Me & You), SpottieOttieDopaliscious, and More)

Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott Medley (The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), Sock It to Me, and More)

A Tribe Called Quest Medley (Can I Kick It, Check the Rhime, Scenario, and More)

Wu Tang Clan Medley (C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me), Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit, Protect Ya Neck, and More)

2Pac Medley (Dear Mama, California Love, and more)

The Notorious B.I.G. Medley (Juicy, Big Poppa, Hypnotize, and More)

Dr. Dre Medley (Still D.R.E., Forgot About Dre, Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang, and More)