Candlelight: 90s Unplugged
Candlelight: 90s Unplugged
⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of 90s Unplugged at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.
This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.
Tentative Program
Everlong - Foo Fighters
Don't Speak - No Doubt
Zombie - The Cranberries
Ironic - Alanis Morrissette
Wonderwall - Oasis
High and Dry - Radiohead
Enter Sandman - Metallica
Under the Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz
Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley
Tears in Heaven - Eric Clapton
Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Performers
String Quartet - Listeso - Boise