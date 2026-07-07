Candlelight: 90s Unplugged

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of 90s Unplugged at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

Tentative Program

Everlong - Foo Fighters

Don't Speak - No Doubt

Zombie - The Cranberries

Ironic - Alanis Morrissette

Wonderwall - Oasis

High and Dry - Radiohead

Enter Sandman - Metallica

Under the Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz

Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley

Tears in Heaven - Eric Clapton

Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

Performers

String Quartet - Listeso - Boise